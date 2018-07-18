Garmin introduces D2 Delta pilot watches

Garmin has introduced the D2 Delta PX, D2 Delta S, and D2 Delta aviator watch series, three new GPS-enabled smartwatches built in a variety of sizes and personalities for pilots and aviation enthusiasts.

New to the D2 aviator watch series, the D2 Delta PX incorporates built-in wrist-based Pulse Oximeter for oxygen saturation awareness.

Additionally, all D2 Delta watches come with wireless connectivity with select Garmin avionics, Garmin Pay contactless payment solution, storage for music playlists, and more.

The D2 Delta PX features a titanium gray diamond-like carbon (DLC) finish on a large, 51mm bezel. Especially useful in-flight and during high altitude activities, the D2 Delta PX incorporates wrist-based Pulse Ox to help monitor oxygen saturation levels.

The D2 Delta S features a stylish rose gold-tone bezel and is lighter, sleeker, and smaller than previous D2 models. At 42mm, the D2 Delta S is ideal for smaller wrists and comes with a beige leather strap that makes it easy to transition from the cockpit to a night out.

The third model in the series, the D2 Delta, measures 47mm and has a silver titanium bezel, as well as a premium brown leather strap.

The D2 Delta series seamlessly integrates with select Garmin avionics. The D2 Delta can connect wirelessly to the Garmin Pilot app, as well as the GTN 650/750 touchscreen navigator series or the G1000 NXi integrated flight deck via Flight Stream 510 to enable wireless flight plan transfer to the watch.

When connected, all models in the new D2 Delta series can receive additional information from compatible avionics, including GPS position information, altitude, airspeed, groundspeed, magnetic heading, outside air temperature and more.

All models of the D2 Delta incorporate integrated music storage of up to 500 songs within the watch, offering phone-free listening. Download playlists from select music streaming services or transfer customized playlists from a computer directly to the watch. Once the playlist is loaded, pilots can pair a D2 Delta with a compatible Bluetooth Garmin audio panel such as the GMA 245, GMA 345 or GMA 350c. The D2 Delta can also be paired with a Bluetooth headset or headphones (sold separately).

All sizes of the D2 Delta also include Garmin Pay, a contactless payment solution, allowing customers to leave their cash and credit cards at home. Utilizing their Garmin Pay wallet, customers have the same benefits and rewards of the physical cards, with the convenience of having them available on their wrist.

The D2 Delta aviator watch series also features new smartwatch alerting tailored to aviation operations. These new alerts include:

Configurable pressure altitude notifications, which consists of a series of vibrations when arriving at a selected altitude;

A fuel tank timer that vibrates at configurable intervals to help remind pilots to switch fuel tanks while in-flight;

A cross track error notification, which triggers a vibrating alert when pilots deviate from an active flight plan.

The D2 Delta aviator watch series come preloaded with a full multisport toolset for running, golfing, cycling, skiing, workouts and more. It is also water rated to 100 meters so it can withstand swimming and other water activities.

When paired with a compatible smartphone, users can send, receive and respond to text messages and see social media updates, app alerts, calls, emails and more via the watch.

Garmin Elevate wrist-based heart rate technology also monitors heart rate 24/7 alongside daily activity tracking.

All of the new D2 Delta models come preloaded with a worldwide aviation database and incorporate signature aviation accents, dedicated direct-to and nearest airport buttons, as well as the option to input a customizable aircraft tail number on the face of the watch.

A large, sunlight-readable, high-resolution color display with an LED backlight on the watch face allows pilots to view data in most lighting conditions in the cockpit. The D2 Delta PX offers up to 18 hours of battery life in GPS and Pulse Ox mode and up to 20 days in smartwatch mode.

The D2 Delta aviator watch is expected to be available in August for a suggested retail price of $899 for the D2 Delta S, $949 for the D2 Delta, and $1,249 for the D2 Delta PX titanium edition.

All three versions of the D2 Delta also come with a silicone band and free aviation database updates.