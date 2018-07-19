Garmin Pilot app launches real-time engine data display

Garmin has unveiled several new additions to the Garmin Pilot for Apple and Android mobile devices, including wireless real-time display and play-back of engine data when the app is paired with an Engine Information Systems (EIS)-capable TXi flight display or the G1000 NXi integrated flight deck.

A new document viewer provides easy access to the Garmin aviation library, as well as access to popular cloud storage providers, and the addition of weather improvements further enhances the app, according to company officials.

New for Android, weight and balance calculations and several more features aid in flight planning.

Garmin Pilot for Apple mobile devices

Customers will be able to utilize Garmin Pilot on Apple mobile devices to view real-time engine information via Flight Stream 510 when the app is paired with an EIS-capable TXi flight display or the G1000 NXi integrated flight deck.

Upon landing, the flight data log is wirelessly uploaded to the flyGarmin website and is stored securely within the app and on flyGarmin.

Within the flyGarmin website, pilots can access detailed information related to any flight, play back the flight, and download data logs.

Pilot-configurable exceedances can also be set within the flyGarmin website. In the event an exceedance occurs, pilots can receive an email alert that details that particular exceedance.

Utilizing Garmin Pilot alongside an EIS-capable TXi flight display or G1000 NXi, pilots are provided with a comprehensive, in-depth look at engine performance and trend data and can more easily troubleshoot and identify potential issues.

Document viewer

The new document viewer within Garmin Pilot helps pilots better organize and access a variety of informational products, including the latest Garmin library of manuals, such as pilots guides and cockpit reference guides, aviation handbooks and more.

The premium version of Garmin Pilot allows customers to access popular cloud storage sites like DropBox to create and add their own documents such as an aircraft flight manual (AFM) in PDF, JPG and PNG formats. Additionally, pilots can bookmark all electronic documents and highlight them for easy recall within the app.

Additional enhancements expected to be available for Apple mobile devices:

The flight profile view within the app displays Pilot Reports (PIREPs) alongside airspace, terrain, obstacles, TFRs and weather.

Pilots can view the Area Forecast Discussion (AFD) within Garmin Pilot, which is a plain-English narrative developed by meteorologists at the National Weather Service.

Model Output Statistics (MOS) are accessible within the app, which displays a forecast similar in format to the Terminal Aerodrome Forecast (TAF). The MOS is updated hourly and the forecast extends 72 hours into the future.

Within the U.S. and Europe, pilots can view base reflectivity radar, which utilizes the lowest elevation scan to display precipitation falling from the clouds better than other radar scans.

Transitioning across multiple Apple mobile devices or adding a new device to an existing account is easier as user preferences such as weight and balance, charts, settings, downloads and more are saved to the flyGarmin website.

Pilots can create a custom map shape file on a computer to design a customized map so it’s easier to reference their position relative to a specific geographic area, such as a practice area. This map file is transferred from a computer via email and then uploaded within the app.

Garmin Pilot for Android mobile devices

Garmin Pilot on Android mobile devices incorporates weight and balance calculations into a flight plan or a saved trip, taking into account fuel burn and more. Pilots can take advantage of pre-loaded aircraft types or enter aircraft weight and balance figures manually, noting the arm, moment and station of each point from the Pilot’s Operating Handbook (POH). Center of gravity (CG) is easily referenced in the application relative to an active flight plan. In the event CG limits entered within the app are not loaded within the envelope, pilots receive a notification. Additionally, customized weight and balance profiles can be shared across multiple Garmin Pilot accounts.

Additional features expected to be available for Android mobile devices:

Storm cell movement displays the projected path of a storm. An orange circle paired with a line that extends from the strongest storm cells shows its potential path in 15, 30, 45 and 60-minute intervals. If hail or tornadic activity is present, a corresponding icon will also be displayed alongside the particular storm cell line.

Pilots can also view the Area Forecast Discussion (AFD) that is disseminated in a plain-English narrative within the app.

The newest release of Garmin Pilot for Apple and Android mobile devices is expected to be available during the 2018 EAA AirVenture fly-in in Oshkosh July 23-29, 2018.

For new customers, Garmin Pilot is available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store as a free download for the first 30 days. After the 30-day trial period, customers may purchase an annual subscription of Garmin Pilot starting at $74.99.