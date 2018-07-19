Jet blast bends 172

The pilot reported that while on a taxiway at the airport in Morristown, N.J., under air traffic control (ATC) instruction, the Cessna 172 encountered jet blast, originating from a larger turbine-powered airplane being marshaled by ground personnel.

The 172’s empennage lifted and the propeller and left wing struck the ground, which resulted in substantial damage to the firewall.

The FAA Aeronautical Information Manual in part states: “During ground operations and during takeoff, jet engine blast (thrust stream turbulence) can cause damage and upsets if encountered at close range. Exhaust velocity versus distance studies at various thrust levels have shown a need for light aircraft to maintain an adequate separation behind large turbojet aircraft. Pilots of larger aircraft should be particularly careful to consider the effects of their “jet blast” on other aircraft, vehicles, and maintenance equipment during ground operations.”

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain a safe taxi distance from a large turbine-powered airplane, resulting in an encounter of the turbine-powered airplane’s jet blast while taxiing.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA400

This July 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.