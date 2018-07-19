Picture of the Day: Breaking in his new hangar

Mike Kincaid submitted this photo taken by Mike Conti with the following note: “After pulling in his Cessna 182 Katmai and Beaver Amphib, Tim Zilka broke in his new hangar at the Carlin Bay Airport in Lake Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho by hosting a barbecue on a hot Sunday evening.”





Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.