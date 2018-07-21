Videos: Flying into Oshkosh

Are you on your way to Oshkosh and just a bit worried about landing at the nation’s busiest airport (at least for the week of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh)? Zenith Aircraft just sent over a couple of links to videos of Zeniths flying into the big show.

The first features Nick Heintz flying the approach to EAA Oshkosh AirVenture in the new Zenith STOL CH 750 “Super Duty” sport utility airplane, landing on the Red Square on Runway 36R.

That’s the shorter of the two at just 6 minutes, 26 seconds.

If you have more time, the second video is of Roger Dubbert flying in the Zenith CH 650 light-sport cruiser, landing on the Yellow Dot on Runway 36L. That video runs almost 42 minutes.