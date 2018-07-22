Picture of the Day: Displaying her beauty

Jacob Routh submitted the following photo and note: “I captured this image at the 2017 Beech Party Fly-in hosted by the Beechcraft Heritage Museum in Tullahoma, Tennessee. The subject of this photograph is a 1947 Beechcraft G17S Staggerwing owned by James “Jim” Hawkes of Florida. The aircraft is pictured on the grass in front of the museum warming up before taking a few laps around the pattern displaying her beautiful lines to all attendees.”





