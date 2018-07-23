Picture of the Day: OSH-bound respite

“On the way to Oshkosh we stopped by a grass strip in Emigrant, Montana [slightly north of West Yellowstone] for a visit,” reports Kitfox Aircraft owner John McBean. “I love flying the backcountry.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.