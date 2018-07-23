Slingshot data from cloud to panel

Today’s glass panels are more powerful than ever. But with that power comes a voracious hunger for data to power those same avionics.

Problem: Updating panel-mounted avionics with the latest data updates can be a tedious process. Data flows from the internet to a local computer to a data card and finally to the panel-mounted system of choice.

Epiphany: Most, if not all, avionics manufacturers build wi-fi into their new hardware. Utilize an iPad-based EFB to serve as the bridge from internet to panel.

Execution: Slingshot, from Seattle Avionics, allows users of the FlyQ EFB to wirelessly update panel-mounted avionics. Users already download data pertinent to their flight from Seattle Avionics servers to their iPad. Slingshot lets those same FlyQ customers update certain panel mount avionics in their aircraft. No longer will there be a need to download the same data twice to update panel-mounted avionics systems.

Result: BendixKing is Slingshot’s launch customer. BendixKing’s xVue Touch and AeroVue Touch MFD, with the touch of a button, both accept SlingShot data from FlyQ.

“Virtually all pilots fly with an iPad, even those with in-panel avionics. But until now, they had to download essentially the same data separately to their iPad app and their avionics system, wasting valuable time,” said Steve Podradchik, Seattle Avionics CEO. “Now with our patent-pending Slingshot technology, pilots save hours because FlyQ wirelessly streams its ChartData directly to avionics systems. We are ecstatic to have BendixKing and their exciting new xVue Touch system as our flagship launch partner. We’re also working with other partners to extend Slingshot to other systems.”