Pipistrel promises pilots can ‘fly for free’

Pipistrel Aircraft has introduced its second generation Solar Trailer, designed to charge the Pipistrel Taurus Electro, an electric two-seat airplane to fly.

“Flying can now be conducted independent of any electrical installations,” company officials said. “The Pipistrel Solar Trailer is designed to charge the Taurus Electro in as little as five hours — at zero cost and zero emission. The Solar Trailer and the Taurus Electro demonstrate how a Pipistrel owner/operator can fly for free, and quietly and with no environmental emissions.”

“The Taurus Electro also frees the pilot to operate at countless small airports and release them form the hassle of having to operate from busy, restrictive, airports,” company officials add. “And, again, since you’re free of the need to find an electrical outlet, you can explore and enjoy remote locations free of the need to ‘find a plug.’ The freedom this offers is inspiring — leaving a pilot without dependence on ‘the grid’ – while the Pipistrel Solar Trailer collects and stores clean, natural, solar power.”

Nearly 2 kW of flexible solar panels are bonded to the solar trailer roof, while it provides multiple 12 V DC and 110/240 V AC electrical outlets for ready use, company officials explain.

In case the sun is a little weak, the Pipistrel Solar Trailer is equipped with a 3 kWh integrated storage battery that can also be used to power your campsite or basic home appliances during a blackout or natural disaster, company officials add.