EAA’s Flying Start offers an informational step before a first flight

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin – The Experimental Aircraft Association’s new Flying Start program is a new tool for EAA chapters to use to offer a local pathway for interested adults into the world of flight.

The program consists of an EAA-prepared presentation and video that provides information about learning to fly, with topics ranging from what is involved in flight training and which certificate would be best to pursue, to how much it will cost in both time and money. The hosting chapter can customize this experience with information about their local chapter and flight training options.

“EAA chapters throughout the country supply a natural support system for those adults pursuing their dreams of flight,” said Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs. “The Flying Start program gives those local chapters the tools to welcome and encourage those who are eager to discover aviation, but may not know how to take the next step.”

Flying Start participants will also have direct access to EAA’s Eagle Flights program through the hosting chapter, allowing them to experience aviation for themselves with a free introductory flight and informal mentorship from an EAA volunteer pilot.

The Flying Start program benefits are twofold: An organized pathway for adults to learn more about learning to fly and a way for EAA chapters to engage their current members and recruit new enthusiasts.

Chapters that are interested in hosting a Flying Start event can see the program requirements, register, and receive the materials needed to help plan, promote, and host a successful Flying Start event at www.EAA.org/FlyingStart.