Fusion 212 SLSA debuts at Oshkosh

Fusion 212, a new composite SLSA, made its U.S. debut on opening day of EAA AirVenture 2018.

Manufactured by Magnus Aircraft America, the Fusion 212 has a low maintenance composite airframe, a Rotax 912 (ULS or iS Sport) engine, or an option for a Rotax UL Power 260iSA engine. Both engines run on 95 RON unleaded fuel, company officials note.

The Fusion 212 is available with DUC or MT 3-bladed ground adjustable propellers that conform to the FAA SLSA requirements.

The aircraft is equipped with side-by-side seating and dual controls for educational purposes.

While the aircraft has aerobatic capabilities, the Fusion 212 is a Normal Category aircraft with significant (+6/-3 G limits) structural loading strength, company officials said.

The normally aspirated Rotax 912 ULS engine is restricted to a maximum of 5 seconds of (inadvertent) inverted flight.

As a Normal Category SLSA aircraft, the Fusion 212 is presently limited to a maximum of 60° of bank and a maximum pitch up or down of 30° when operating in the contiguous United States.

This makes the Fusion 212 suitable for initial and advanced pilot training, sport aviation and emergency maneuvers training, company officials said.

The company is testing the Fusion 212 with optional accessories to make it available for performing agricultural operations, wildlife management and various monitoring tasks.

The aircraft will be available soon in a “Sentinel” edition, with Air Surveillance Camera System options.

The LSA is available for special order (3-5 months manufacturing time) or for purchase from U.S. inventory. The base model is currently priced from $139,900.

The Fusion 212 was developed by engineers of the Magnus Aircraft Corporation, founded in Hungary as a multinational sport aircraft and flight training company.

The Fusion 212 is available this summer for prospective buyer Discovery flights in the Washington, D.C.-Northern Virginia area at Culpeper Regional Airport (CJR).