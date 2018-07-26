Charge four electric aircraft simultaneously

The Pipistrel SKYCHARGE is the first EV charging station designed exclusively for electric powered aircraft.
Pipistrel officials note SKYCHARGE features:
- Modular design to suit different requirements and physical locations
- Expand the charging system by adding more modules
- Low enough that an aircraft wing can pass overhead
- Indoor or outdoor installation, completely weatherproof
- Extra-long, heavy-duty charging cables
- Commercial grade retractable charging cable, retracts into weatherproof storage socket
- Touchscreen LCD display to control all charging operations
- LED indicator showing charge state. Visible from the aircraft when recharging
- Zero maintenance requirements (except cleaning cooling filters, once per year)
- Operates from mains electricity – multi voltage input
- Operates from solar panel and battery system (optional)
- Future proof design with Internet connectivity and full datalogging
- Available open market, to all electric aircraft manufacturers
SKYCHARGE 80
Charge up to 4 planes simultaneously
4 aircraft @ 20 kW charge rates
2 aircraft @ 40 kW charge Rates
SKYCHARGE 40
Charge up to 4 planes simultaneously
2 aircraft @ 20 kW charge rates
1 aircraft @ 40 kW charge Rates
