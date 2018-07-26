General Aviation News

Charge four electric aircraft simultaneously

by Leave a Comment

The Pipistrel SKYCHARGE is the first EV charging station designed exclusively for electric powered aircraft.

Pipistrel SKYCHARGE

SKYCHARGE 80 configured to charge two aircraft at 40 kW.

Pipistrel officials note SKYCHARGE features:

  • Modular design to suit different requirements and physical locations
  • Expand the charging system by adding more modules
  • Low enough that an aircraft wing can pass overhead
  • Indoor or outdoor installation, completely weatherproof
  • Extra-long, heavy-duty charging cables
  • Commercial grade retractable charging cable, retracts into weatherproof storage socket
  • Touchscreen LCD display to control all charging operations
  • LED indicator showing charge state. Visible from the aircraft when recharging
  • Zero maintenance requirements (except cleaning cooling filters, once per year)
  • Operates from mains electricity – multi voltage input
  • Operates from solar panel and battery system (optional)
  • Future proof design with Internet connectivity and full datalogging
  • Available open market, to all electric aircraft manufacturers

SKYCHARGE 80

Charge up to 4 planes simultaneously

4 aircraft @ 20 kW charge rates

2 aircraft @ 40 kW charge Rates

SKYCHARGE 40

Charge up to 4 planes simultaneously

2 aircraft @ 20 kW charge rates

1 aircraft @ 40 kW charge Rates

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners