New fuel probe, engine temp gauge, fluid sensor roll out from Radiant

WICHITA, Kan. – James Wiebe has been busy. His company, Radiant Technology, rolled our four new or updated products at AirVenture 2018.

Fuel Probe and Gauge

The Ultrasonic Fuel Probe from Radiant Technology uses ultrasound to measure the height of fluid within virtually any enclosure. Being non-invasive and non-contact eases installation while also providing a fuel level signal which is transmitted via a serial link to the fuel gauge. The entire unit is contained within a small puck which measures slightly over 1″ in diameter.

The probe works hand-in-glove with Radiant’s new Fuel Gauge which accepts the sensor input and provides a fuel level indication on one or two tanks.

A Controller module is also available which converts the digital value into a more conventional 0 to 5 volt linear output. This output is compatible with all EFIS units and many standalone gauges.

The Ultrasonic Fuel Probe is priced at $99.95. The Probe and Controller Bundle is $199.95. The Probe and Controller Bundle plus the Gauge cost $349.95.

Engine Temperature Gauge

A new 4-channel Engine Temperature Gauge gives the pilot a continuous display of 4 CHT or 4 EGT temperatures, with color coding that immediately shows over-temperature conditions. The gauge also has a numeric readout.

“4 channels of information is awesome for troubleshooting minor problems in an aircraft engine, and is also invaluable for normal engine temperature monitoring,” said James Wiebe, CEO of Radiant Technology. The gauge support Rotax, ULPower, Continental and Lycoming engines and Wiebe says the unit can “easily customize temperature ranges for any application.”

The gauge costs $399.95 with four probes and $279.95 without probes.

Bingo 3 Liquid Sensor

Wiebe believes a recent aircraft accident in Alaska he was involved in was caused by fuel starvation. As a result, Radiant Technology has improved its line of fuel management products. First is the new Bingo 3 fluid detector.

The Bingo 3 accurately identifies the presence or absence of liquids of any type. It is normally installed in a fuel or header tank in a location which alerts the pilot to the presence or absence of fuel at that location with the goal of reducing accidents based on fuel monitoring errors. The Bingo 3 is available in three different configurations: