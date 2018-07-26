Picture of the day: More scenes from Oshkosh

Megan Vande Voort sent us these shots of Day 2 at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018, capturing some of the highlights of the biggest airshow in the nation.
Megan Vande Voort sent us these shots of Day 2 at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018, capturing some of the highlights of the biggest airshow in the nation.
Be a better informed pilot.
Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.