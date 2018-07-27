Avidyne IFD550 and Lynx NGT-9000 packaged for savings

Avidyne Corporation is offering aircraft operators an ADS-B Premium Package, which includes $2,500 cash back and a free ADS-B Traffic Advisory System (ATAS) upgrade for customers who purchase a new Avidyne IFD550 GPS/Flight Management System (FMS) along with a Lynx NGT-9000 ADS-B Transponder.

“In offering this promotion we wanted to put together an ADS-B package that includes two exceptional, premium products,” said Dan Schwinn, Avidyne president and CEO. “The Lynx transponder with ATAS and our IFD550 with ARS represent the state-of-the-art in dual-band ADS-B and GPS/FMS capabilities respectively.”

In addition to the $2,500 cash back from Avidyne after installation, this promo includes a free upgrade to the (ATAS) aural alerting capability on the Lynx system. ATAS is the FAA-approved traffic advisory algorithm that announces range, bearing and relative altitude of intruder aircraft through the cockpit audio system.

Avidyne’s IFD550 ($21,990) is a touchscreen navigator that provides SBAS/LPV precision navigation and is designed to meet the accuracy and integrity requirements for ADS-B, as part of the FAA’s NextGen airspace initiative, company officials explain.

The IFD550, a direct replacement for legacy systems, has an integrated Attitude Reference Sensor (ARS), includes Synthetic Vision and integrated wireless connectivity, and was designed for ease of use, especially during single-pilot IFR operations, company officials add.

The Lynx NGT-9000 ($6,170) is a turnkey solution for general aviation aircraft, providing enhanced situational awareness, ATAS ($667) traffic alerting below 500′, safety and ADS-B compliance, company officials said.

The Lynx provides 1090MHz ADS-B OUT and dual-band (1090MHz and 978MHZ) ADS-B In capability. Lynx interfaces with the Avidyne display for traffic, terrain, and graphical and textual weather, as well as moving maps depicting geopolitical boundaries. Up-to-the-minute Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs), and Winds and Temps Aloft data are also included, according to company officials.

The $2,500 cash back plus the free ATAS enablement represents a $3,167 value. This offer is good on orders placed with Avidyne between now and Sept. 28, 2018.

Aircraft owners should contact Avidyne or the Authorized Avidyne Dealer to place their order.