Picture of the day: Camping at OSH

Photographer Albert Dyer captured this shot of the campgrounds at EAA AirVenture 2018. According to EAA officials, the North 40 campground (pictured) was 98% full on opening day, and once it became full, officials then opened the South 40 campground.

EAA officials also noted that despite some bad weather that made arriving tricky early in the week, Oshkosh saw its biggest Monday ever to kick off the show.

