RAJAY Turbo Products approves new authorized service centers for North America

SPRING BRANCH, Texas — RAJAY Turbo Products has approved two new service centers in North America: Clifton Aero in Clifton, Texas, and Brant Aero in Brantford, Ontario.

The companies were chosen because of their established experience in providing quality RAJAY kit installation and maintenance services, as well as their proven capabilities to service all RAJAY models, according to company officials.



Each service center is authorized to provide RAJAY maintenance, installations, repairs, inspections, and routine service for all models. Both authorized service centers are also the only facilities approved by RAJAY for warranty-related service in North America.

“RAJAY equipped aircraft owners now have more convenient choices for Authorized Service on their RAJAY equipped aircraft with our new RAJAY ASC partners,” said Tom Langeland, president of RAJAY Turbo Products.

RAJAY Turbo Products, a subsidiary of TALCO Aviation, has been turbonormalizing general aviation aircraft for more than 60 years. RAJAY maintains more than 50 FAA STCs covering Piper, Cessna, Beechcraft, Mooney, Lake, Aero Commander, and several other airframes.