Wipaire delivers 100th set of 8750 floats

Wipaire has delivered its 100th set of Wipline 8750 floats to be used on a Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) Cessna Caravan.

The Wipline 8750 is a replacement and update to the long-running Wipline 8000 model. The 8750 includes higher buoyancy, supporting a gross weight increase to 8,750 lbs. (a useful load increase of 390-750 lbs.), improved main gear design, and a new hull design for better rough water handling, according to company officials.

“It’s a greater honor to deliver this milestone set of floats to Mission Aviation Fellowship, who will use them to bring health, hope, and healing to vulnerable and remote communities across the globe,” noted Clint E. Clouatre, vice president of marketing and Ssales for Wipaire. “MAF has been a longtime operator of Wipline floats.”

“Our relationship with Wipaire goes back many years, and we are proud to share in this historic moment,” added Dave Rask, MAF’s director of aviation resources. “We look forward to putting this new Cessna Caravan to work in Papua, Indonesia.”