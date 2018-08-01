Jeppesen teams with Garmin to provide wireless data updates

On opening day of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018, Jeppesen unveiled new capabilities developed with Garmin, allowing wireless updates of Jeppesen data for general aviation pilots flying with compatible Garmin avionics.

Subscribers to Garmin PilotPak database bundles available from Jeppesen, which combines Jeppesen NavData, Jeppesen charts and Garmin database information for pilots, now allows for wireless database transfers using the Flight Stream 510 MultiMedia Card (MMC) via WiFi, Jeppesen officials explain.

Customers will sync their Jeppesen data subscriptions with Garmin, use the Garmin Pilot app to update their Jeppesen charts and data and transfer it directly to compatible Garmin avionics, using the Flight Stream 510 wireless capabilities.

Wireless Jeppesen data updates for Garmin Flight Stream 510 data cards are now available for the Garmin GTN 650/750 touchscreen navigators, and select G1000 NXi, G2000, G3000 and G5000 integrated flight decks, company officials report.

Jeppesen customers who operate aircraft enabled with Flight Stream 510 can call Jeppesen Customer Service to update their account and receive instructions to enable this capability, company officials add.