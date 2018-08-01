Push notifications of weather improvements among enhancements to NavMonster 2.0

NavMonster has released version 2 of its iOS app, Android app, and web portal preflight weather planning tools.

Legacy features such as the plain language, tabular format of METARs and TAFs, with flight category color bolding, are now paired with “push notifications” of weather improvements or changes along a route or at an airport.

The flight visualization map now has high-resolution color radar to compliment the flight category color coded airport locator dots, according to company officials.

The app is free for users as it is supported by advertisers, company officials add.

“We are excited by the response and reaction we have received at this year’s EAA AirVenture showing,” says Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Glenn Chiappe. “We have targeted the end of the third quarter for Leidos integration within the NavMonster app. This functionality will allow NavMonster users to provide confirmation of receipt of an ‘official weather briefing’ to satisfy the FAR requirements for preflight weather planning.”