Flight Outfitters introduces kneeboards specifically designed for in-flight iPad use

Flight Outfitters now offers an enhanced version of its kneeboards, designed to hold any iPad, up to the 10.5” iPad Pro.

Available in two sizes, large and small, the Flight Outfitters Kneeboard maintains the same features and price as the original kneeboard but with added versatility to accommodate the range of iPads in use, according to company officials.

“I noticed in my own flying that pilots are transitioning to larger iPads that are kept in bulkier cases,” said Flight Outfitters Founder Mark Glassmeyer. “That observation led to talking to dozens of pilots and reading through hundreds of PIREPs where we determined that our kneeboard needed a redesign.”

The kneeboards provide a sturdy mounting bracket for an iPad. Updated design uses expandable loops to securely hold the corners of the iPad to the bracket, company officials note. This allows you to keep your iPad in your case instead of removing it for every flight.

The bracket rotates for both portrait and landscape orientation. The side of the kneeboard has a structured pocket that, when unzipped, creates a rigid platform. This platform is sized for a small 3″ x 5″ notepad (included) or cellphone.

Lined with soft felt, this platform holds any size of iPhone.

The design is reversible for use on either of the pilot’s leg, secured by an elastic leg strap to hold the kneeboard in place. The kneeboard comes with a drawstring bag for storage.

Flight Outfitters iPad Small Kneeboard [FO-KB2-SM] is available for $59.95. Flight Outfitters iPad Large Kneeboard [FO-KB2-LG] is available for $69.95.