General Aviation News

Garmin expands its aviation webinar line-up

by Leave a Comment

Garmin is expanding its line-up of aviation webinars.

Ranging from Garmin Pilot tips and tricks, cost-effective autopilot upgrades to low-cost ADS-B solutions, these free webinars offer pilots a broad overview of the latest Garmin has to offer, company officials note.

New webinars that have been recently added to the 2018 Garmin aviation webinar schedule discuss a variety of topics and products, including:

The GFC 500 in a Cessna.

Autopilot retrofits

The GFC 500 and GFC 600 retrofit autopilots offer reduced maintenance, as well as safety- enhancing capabilities such as Garmin Electronic Stability Protection (ESP), underspeed/overspeed protection and coupled approaches, Garmin officials say.

Experimental Avionics

Learn more about experimental avionics for homebuilt aircraft, including G3X Touch, the G5 electronic flight display, G3X autopilot, GMA 245 audio panel, GTN navigators and more.

Low-cost Avionics Solutions

Learn about upgrading an aircraft panel with avionics such as the GDL 82 ADS- B Out datalink, the GTX 345 series all-in-one ADS-B transponders and the G5 electronic flight instrument.

Advanced Avionics Upgrades

This webinar will provide an overview of a wide variety of avionics upgrades, including the TXi series touchscreen flight displays, GTN series navigators, GMA audio panels, GTX ADS-B transponders, autopilots and more.

Garmin Pilot

Get insider tips and tricks for using the Garmin Pilot mobile app to make flight planning, navigation and flying easier – and more fun.

Aviation Portables

Explore Garmin’s range of portable solutions, including the aera 660 and aera 796 handheld navigators, ADS-B and SiriusXM datalinks, D2 aviator watch wearables, as well as VIRB action cameras.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners