Garmin expands its aviation webinar line-up

Garmin is expanding its line-up of aviation webinars.
Ranging from Garmin Pilot tips and tricks, cost-effective autopilot upgrades to low-cost ADS-B solutions, these free webinars offer pilots a broad overview of the latest Garmin has to offer, company officials note.
New webinars that have been recently added to the 2018 Garmin aviation webinar schedule discuss a variety of topics and products, including:
Autopilot retrofits
The GFC 500 and GFC 600 retrofit autopilots offer reduced maintenance, as well as safety- enhancing capabilities such as Garmin Electronic Stability Protection (ESP), underspeed/overspeed protection and coupled approaches, Garmin officials say.
- Cost-effective Retrofit Autopilot Solutions, Sept. 18, 2018 @ 4 p.m. Central Time
- Cost-effective Retrofit Autopilot Solutions, Nov. 13 @ 7 p.m. Central Time
Experimental Avionics
Learn more about experimental avionics for homebuilt aircraft, including G3X Touch, the G5 electronic flight display, G3X autopilot, GMA 245 audio panel, GTN navigators and more.
- Garmin Avionics for Experimental Aircraft, Sept. 11 @ 10 a.m. Central Time
- Garmin Avionics for Experimental Aircraft, Oct. 10 @ 7 p.m. Central Time
Low-cost Avionics Solutions
Learn about upgrading an aircraft panel with avionics such as the GDL 82 ADS- B Out datalink, the GTX 345 series all-in-one ADS-B transponders and the G5 electronic flight instrument.
- Low-cost ADS-B, Instruments & Avionics, Aug. 23 @ 4 p.m. Central Time
- Low-cost ADS-B, Instruments & Avionics, Nov. 8 @ 10 a.m. Central Time
Advanced Avionics Upgrades
This webinar will provide an overview of a wide variety of avionics upgrades, including the TXi series touchscreen flight displays, GTN series navigators, GMA audio panels, GTX ADS-B transponders, autopilots and more.
- Avionics Upgrades, Aug. 8 @ 7 p.m. Central Time
- Avionics Upgrades, Oct. 3 @ 4 p.m. Central Time
- Avionics Upgrades, Dec. 5 @ 4 p.m. Central Time
Garmin Pilot
Get insider tips and tricks for using the Garmin Pilot mobile app to make flight planning, navigation and flying easier – and more fun.
- Garmin Pilot Tips & Tricks, Aug. 16 @ 10 a.m. Central Time
- Getting Started with Garmin Pilot, Oct. 23 @ 4 p.m. Central Time
- Garmin Pilot Tips & Tricks, Dec. 13 @ 4 p.m. Central Time
Aviation Portables
Explore Garmin’s range of portable solutions, including the aera 660 and aera 796 handheld navigators, ADS-B and SiriusXM datalinks, D2 aviator watch wearables, as well as VIRB action cameras.
