New scholarship pays students to move to Wichita and train for aviation jobs

Wichita, Kansas, named “The Air Capital of the World,” is experiencing rapid growth in its aviation and manufacturing operations.

To meet increased demand for trained workers, WSU Tech, the largest technical college in Kansas, has created a first of its kind scholarship program, “Wichita Promise Move.”

The goal of the Wichita Promise Move is to relocate people who live at least 75 miles outside of the Wichita area to receive training and an employment opportunity at no cost to the student.

“Wichita Promise Move is designed to help break down the barriers that keep individuals from getting trained.” said Dr. Sheree Utash, President, WSU Tech. “Whether those barriers are financial, location, time or the fear of failing, we are ready to help anyone get the training they need to get a career and ultimately a better life.”

Wichita Promise Move promises to:

Pay tuition and fees for eligible training programs at WSU Tech

Provide certifications and credentials

Provide personal career coaching

A guaranteed job interview.

Among the companies offering guaranteed job interviews to Wichita Promise Move students is Textron Aviation, home to the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands.

Spirit AeroSystems, a longtime partner of WSU Tech, will also guarantee interviews to these students. Spirit AeroSystems is one of the largest suppliers for the Boeing Company.

In addition, Wichita Promise Move will assist students by:

Paying relocation expenses

Providing housing and paying cost of living expenses while in the program

Offering a potential sign-on bonus when hired

WSU Tech will also provide other optional assistance for these students based on need, officials noted.

Eligible training programs for the Wichita Promise Move include Aviation Sheetmetal Assembly and Process Mechanic Painter. The eligible programs were selected based on the hiring needs at Wichita’s aviation companies. Both programs can be completed in just six to eight weeks.

WSU Tech has a strong track record of delivering opportunities that help students receive short-term training that lead them to a career in a high-demand technical field.

In April 2016, WSU Tech launched the Wichita Promise scholarship program aimed at assisting residents in the Wichita area. Through the Wichita Promise program, the college has already helped hundreds of students get trained and become employed at aviation and manufacturing companies in Wichita.

After being awarded a $500,000 gift from the Wichita Community Foundation, the college is now prepared to expand its Wichita Promise offerings to people outside of Wichita.

“We have seen the impact Wichita Promise has already made on the lives of people in our community,” said Shelly Prichard, President and CEO, Wichita Community Foundation. “They are getting trained and hired, making impressive wages for entry-level positions. We know there are others in the U.S. who can benefit from this opportunity. We want to work with WSU Tech to find those individuals. They need the economic and professional opportunity, and Wichita companies need their expertise and talent.”

Wichita Promise Move is limited to the first 50 students who meet the program eligibility requirements. The first opportunity to begin classes will be in September and October.

Individuals who are interested in learning more or applying should visit www.WSUTECH.edu/WichitaPromiseMove.