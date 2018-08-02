Picture of the Day: The first time

Carl M. from Houston, Texas, who flew his RV-6A to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh for this first time, submitted the following photo and note: “My first Oshkosh NOTAM landing, on Sunday afternoon, July 22, 2018, a busy VFR time. In homebuilt parking. Such a satisfying experience that will never be forgotten. The Air Traffic Controllers were working 110% and were great!”

The photo was taken by Michael Wylie, an Oshkosh volunteer.





