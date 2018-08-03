King Schools puts aviation maintenance courses online

King Schools has released online versions of its General, Airframe, and Powerplant Knowledge and Test Prep Video Courses.

The online A&P Mechanics courses include updated video lessons and an integrated Test Prep section featuring a database of FAA-style questions, online flashcards and timed practice exams.

The new courses are also compatible with the King Companion App for iPad or iPhone, according to company officials.

The app allows you to download your lessons, including videos and quizzes, and take them when offline. When back online, your course progress is automatically synchronized with King’s servers and available from any other device.

“These courses are ideal for busy aviation mechanics who are preparing for their A&P exams,” said Barry Knuttila, CEO of King Schools. “They are accessible from any computer or device and allow the completion of a new lesson in just 15 minutes. With lifetime access and free updates, the courses will continue to provide a great refresher for mechanics long after passing their exams. Pilots will also enjoy taking these courses to learn more about the airplanes they fly and to become more knowledgeable partners with their aircraft mechanics.”

According to Martha King, co-chairman and founder of King Schools, King Schools recently completed an in-house study considering aviation mechanics and their future job prospects.

“Some highlights include a 9% supply and demand gap of new mechanics by 2027, as global airlines grow their fleets by 40%,” she said. “Boeing predicts 101,000 new mechanics are needed between now and 2034. Airlines and local shops are offering better benefits, programs and salaries to attract aircraft mechanics to fill both new spots, and those vacated by retiring baby boomers. There is now, and will continue to be for many years to come, an aircraft mechanic shortage.”

The courses sell for $199 each and include lifetime updates. The Online A&P Mechanics Bundle includes all three courses for $495 and includes the new King Schools Online Aviation Library.