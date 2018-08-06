Applications now open for CFI scholarship

The application process is now open the the King Schools–National Association of Flight Instructors scholarship, which includes $5,000 cash for attaining an initial or advanced instructor rating and lifetime access to the King Schools library of more than 90 courses, including FIRCs.t.

The winner will be announced at SUN ‘n FUN in April 2019.

This is the third consecutive year that King and NAFI have partnered to award the scholarship.

“NAFI and King Schools understand that flight instructors are the key to creating pilots that are truly ready to be pilot in command,” said King Schools Co-Founders John and Martha King in a prepared statement. “Our organizations are passionate about preparing CFIs for that awesome responsibility and this scholarship will help the winner advance both their CFI ratings and knowledge.”

The 2019 scholarship application deadline is Jan. 3, 2019.

The NAFI & King Schools Scholarship for Flight Instructors application form is available at the King Schools website.