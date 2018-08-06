Picture of the Day: Dancing on smoke and lights

Brett Ohnstad submitted the following photo and note: “One of the Thursday evening EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018 airshow airplanes leaving a gracefully twisted trail of smoke illuminated by the on-board fireworks display.”





