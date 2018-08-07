Mixed bag for GA shipments, with training aircraft driving increases

The latest figures from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) show that aircraft deliveries were up in the first half of 2018, but overall billings were down.

“Though this quarter’s results are mixed, we are glad to see that demands for training aircraft are driving (an) increase in the piston and rotorcraft segments,” said GAMA President and CEO Pete Bunce. “The Boeing 2018 Pilot and Technician Outlook shows the demand for pilots, technicians and other aviation industry professionals is at an all-time high.”

Piston airplane deliveries increased by 6.4% to 498 year-to-date in 2018. Turboprop deliveries increased as well, from 237 in 2017 to 260 in 2018.

Business jet deliveries were flat at 296 in the first six months of 2018.

Piston rotorcraft deliveries continued to strengthen from 125 in the first six months of 2017, to 149 in 2018.

Turbine rotorcraft shipments also increased from 338 to 345, a 2.1% increase.

“We hope the continued interest in training aircraft as well as in new, safety-enhancing products and technology our member companies are bringing to the market will continue to drive increases in future quarters, and drive increases in people joining the industry’s workforce,” continued Bunce. “This is something we conveyed on our innovation and safety technology tours at AirVenture to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration Acting Administrator (FAA) and FAA staff, to members of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, to United Kingdom Members of Parliament, and to the Civil Aviation Administration of China Director General of Airworthiness and Certification.”