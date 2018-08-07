Picture of the Day: Screaming Yellow RV-7

Frequent contributor Hayman Tam submitted the following photo and note: “Basking in the morning sun, this RV-7 awaits a pilot at Chino Airport (KCNO) in California. Being the day of the hugely popular Planes of Fame airshow, there was certainly no shortage of pilots available. First flown in 2001, the RV-7/7A is Van’s most popular current design.”





