Private Pilot Student Flight Record updated

Just released by ASA, the new edition of the Private Pilot Student Flight Record complies with the Airman Certification Standards and serves as a permanent training record for flight instructors and their students.

The record accounts for all Areas of Operation and Tasks in the Airman Certification Standards (ACS), and satisfies both Part 61 and 141 requirements including preflight preparation, performance maneuvers, airport operations, takeoffs, navigation, slow flight and stalls, and more, according to ASA officials. Student Flight Record folders make a CFI’s job easier by providing a single location to record accomplishments for each lesson, student performance, flight hours, and much more, ASA officials note.

The flight record section allows for log entries including date, aircraft number, aircraft type, dual/solo flight time, cross country and night time, instrument instruction, day/night landings, ground instruction, and simulator time.

Price: $2.95.