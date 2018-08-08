Celebrations abound for National Model Aviation Day

On Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, thousands of model aviation hobbyists will celebrate the sixth annual National Model Aviation Day with more than 60 free events across the country, all of which are open to the public.

This national event will bring together aviation enthusiasts and members of local Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) clubs to enjoy flying model aircraft and learn about safety.

Activities at each event vary, including plane demonstrations, simulated flying stations, fly-ins and much more.

To find an event near you, go to NationalModelAviationDay.org.

Participating AMA clubs are also raising money to support a number of local charities and the AMA Foundation, which is devoted to inspiring interest in the model aircraft hobby through educational program and services.

Model aircraft are an effective tool for encouraging young people to explore careers in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields that continue to be vital to our future, AMA officials note.