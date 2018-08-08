EAA Virtual Flight Academy takes off

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — New from the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is the EAA Virtual Flight Academy, a new new tool for building pilot skills and proficiency.

EAA Virtual Flight Academy is powered by TakeFlight Interactive of Seattle, which combines innovations in artificial intelligence, game-based learning, and data analytics to create a virtual flight instructor. This virtual instructor guides the user through maneuvers in the simulator, just like a flight instructor would in a real airplane, EAA officials said.

“Whether it’s your first flight, or your 500th, EAA understands what it takes to maximize your safe enjoyment in the cockpit and build proficiency at home,” said Dave Chaimson, EAA Vice President of Marketing & Business Development. “We first met TakeFlight through the AeroInnovate accelerator program at Oshkosh and it quickly became clear that TakeFlight’s technology platform could help fuel our Flight Plan and Pilot Proficiency initiatives.”

“We are thrilled to roll-out EAA Virtual Flight Academy this year at AirVenture, the world’s greatest General Aviation gathering,” said Brandon Seltz, Founder & CEO at TakeFlight Interactive. “I’ve had the aviation bug since I was young. I was working as a lead designer on Microsoft Flight Simulator development team around the time I started taking flight lessons. I immediately discovered that I already knew how to fly! I soon saw the opportunity to create a new technology, our virtual flight instructor, to make your time in simulators far more effective. It’s not intended to replace a real flight instructor, but to help make your experience of learning to fly, or improving your proficiency, much more efficient and fun.”

The EAA Virtual Flight Academy will be released in stages comprised of multiple maneuvers, each containing a lesson and evaluation scenario. Each scenario is based on the FAA’s Airman Certification Standards (ACS). The Virtual Flight Instructor provides instruction and real-time feedback, as well as scoring of the pilot’s performance against FAA ACS standards.

EAA offers a resource center on its website at www.EAA.org/VFA where members can: