Picture of the Day: First time at the controls!

by Leave a Comment

Bob Showalter submitted the following photo and note: “On two boat cushions like his father and grandfather first did before him, 5-year-old Luke Showalter adds to the fourth generation of Showalters that have flown, this time in the family’s Aztec E known as ‘The Ninja Turtle’ due to its factory original color and scheme. Luke flew for 10 minutes unassisted near our Orlando home and never stopped grinning!”


Bob Showalter’s “Ninja Turtle.” He explains: “The engine nacelles are the masked look like the kid’s cartoon show. The instant an older grandson saw the plane, it became The Ninja Turtle!”

