Picture of the Day: First time at the controls!

Bob Showalter submitted the following photo and note: “On two boat cushions like his father and grandfather first did before him, 5-year-old Luke Showalter adds to the fourth generation of Showalters that have flown, this time in the family’s Aztec E known as ‘The Ninja Turtle’ due to its factory original color and scheme. Luke flew for 10 minutes unassisted near our Orlando home and never stopped grinning!”





