Radiant introduces pocket airband radio

RADIANT Technology has introduced its Pocket Receiver Radio, which provides aircraft reception and five other bands in a 4″ tall unit priced at $79.95.
The radio offers standard 25khz channel spacing, according to company officials. Also included are AM, FM, SW, CB, and VHF bands.
A backlight, clock, channel memory and alarm top the unit off.
It works with two AAA batteries and has an internal speaker, along with an earphone point.
External power, if desired, is attached via a standard micro-USB connector.
First shipments are planned for late August. Part number is RPR-1.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.