EnerySys enters GA market with new battery

READING, Pennsylvania — EnerSys has introduced a new battery specifically designed for general aviation aircraft owners.

Manufactured with the company’s proprietary Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) technology, the Hawker SBS J-16 battery provides “extended life, low maintenance, and superior aircraft battery performance in extreme temperatures and harsh environments,” according to company officials.

TPPL technology is applied to the manufacturing of flat plates made of 99.99% pure lead, not lead alloy, according to company officials. These pure lead plates are made thinner, enabling more to fit in the battery for increased plate surface area. The additional surface area enables TPPL batteries to generate more power, provide longer service life, greater reliability and deep-cycle capabilities, officials explain.

“Hawker batteries manufactured with TPPL technology have been powering military and business jet aviation applications for years,” said Steve Benulis, Marketing Director at EnerSys. “EnerSys is pleased to bring a product to the commercial aviation market with the same distinct advantages and standards that the military demands.”

The Hawker SBS J-16 battery features a three- to 10-year service life and two-year storage life at 77°F (25°C), reducing the need for off-season maintenance, company officials claim.

The battery is designed and manufactured to be vibration resistant, classified as “non-spillable” for mounting in any orientation and for full aerobatic use, and is FAA Parts Manufacturer Approval (FAA-PMA) certified for select Cessna and Piper aircraft.