Picture of the Day: A BT-13 over the Susitna River

Rob Stapleton submitted the following photo and note: “Alex Roesch pilots this Vultee BT-13 that was donated by Col. Mike Hunt to the Commemorative Air Force ‘Mike Hunt’ Squadron over the Mat-Su Valley in Alaska during a recent photo flight with Rob Stapleton and Lars Gleitsmann in a Lockheed 60.”





