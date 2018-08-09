Poll decides One Week Wonder’s paint scheme

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — After thousands of people made their choice at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018, the winner of the Pick the Paint Poll for EAA’s One Week Wonder has been unveiled.

For the One Week Wonder project, Experimental Aircraft Association staff and volunteers built a Van’s RV-12 during the big show. Construction began at 8 a.m. July 23 and the plane flew for the first time July 30, 2018.

One of the interactive components of this year’s One Week Wonder was Sherwin-Williams Aerospace’s Pick the Paint Poll made in collaboration with Scheme Designers.



The three finalist paint scheme designs were created by Scheme Designers with paints donated from Sherwin-Williams Aerospace. The color scheme includes the colors Snow White, Indian Silver Pearl, Azure Sapphire Pearl, and Cobalt Blue Metallic. The aircraft will also be painted with Sherwin-Williams’ SKYscapes General Aviation Basecoat and Clearcoat.

More than 3,000 aviation enthusiasts cast their votes online prior to AirVenture and in person at the show for their preference of color schemes. Out of the three paint schemes, the winning design gathered 41% of the votes.

Additional donations from sponsors include an aircraft engine from Rotax and avionics from Garmin. Additionally, SteinAir provided the avionics panel and Aircraft Spruce sponsored the pins given out to those who pulled a rivet as part of the project.

Rose Aircraft Services General Aviation Solutions is scheduled to paint the aircraft in mid-September.