Second printing of ‘Flying Colorado Mountain Weather’ released

Now in its second printing is Margaret Lamb’s “Flying Colorado Mountain Weather.”

The book is an “evocative read about how to fly turbulence, and coping with unexpected mountain downdrafts,” according to officials with Nighthawk Press.

The book includes 62 color photographs of typical mountain clouds, such as K-H, unsteady lenticulars, rotors and virga, as well as in-flight examples.

Chapters delve into airplane crashes in mountain downdrafts and include dynamic accounts of decision-making and risk-taking gone wrong.

The “stick and rudder text applies to mountain flying everywhere,” the publisher adds.

Price: $24.95 plus shipping and handling.