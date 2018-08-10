Port Townsend Aero Museum to host Miss Veedol Aug. 18

The Port Townsend Aero Museum will host Miss Veedol and the Spirit of Wenatchee group on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. The airplane will be on display from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Port Townsend Aero Museum will also offer half-price admission all day long, as well as $100 rides in its own vintage biplanes.

Miss Veedol’s History

In October 1931, pilots Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon made the first-ever nonstop flight across the Pacific Ocean in Miss Veedol, a modified 1930 Bellanca Skyrocket.

The big, orange, tube-and-fabric aircraft departed Sabishiro Beach near Misawa in Aomori Prefecture, Japan, heavily loaded with 915 gallons of aviation fuel. After a mile-long run down the beach, they finally succeeded in getting airborne. After a 41 hour flight, they landed in East Wenatchee the morning of Oct. 5.