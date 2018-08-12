Picture of the Day: In formation

Karyn King of PhotosHappen.com submitted the following photo and note: “Flying over Bremerton, Washington, with the Cascade Warbirds, in a flight of four North American T-6s, I took this photograph while flying in Jim Ostrich’s T-6. This was a side trip from a weekend formation flying clinic. We also flew over the Tacoma Narrows bridge for a show of warbirds. It was well received!”





