Avionics sales continue upward climb

Avionics sales topped $1.3 billion in the first half of 2018, a 15.5% increase over last year.

According to the Aircraft Electronics Association’s second-quarter 2018 Avionics Market Report, sales during the second-quarter months of April, May and June in 2018 topped $682 million, a 17.8% increase compared to the 2017 second-quarter sales of more than $578 million.

Year-to-date, both the retrofit and forward-fit markets have seen double-digit increases in sales compared to the first six months of 2017, with the retrofit market up 18.1%, according to the report.

Of the more than $1.3 billion in sales during the first six months of 2018, 57.5% came from the retrofit market (avionics equipment installed after original production), while forward-fit sales (avionics equipment installed by airframe manufacturers during original production) amounted to 42.5% of sales.

According to the companies that separated their total sales figures between North America (U.S. and Canada) and other international markets, 76.8% of sales in the first six months of 2018 occurred in North America, while 23.2% took place in other international markets.

“The second-quarter report shows continued and significant increases in sales for both the retrofit and forward-fit markets during the first half of the year,” said AEA President Paula Derks. “It is another positive indicator for the overall health of the industry. We have now seen six straight quarters of positive year-over-year sales growth dating back to the end of 2016.”

The dollar amount reported (using net sales price, not manufacturer’s suggested retail price) includes all business and general aviation aircraft electronic sales — including all component and accessories in cockpit/cabin/software upgrades/portables/certified and noncertified aircraft electronics; all hardware (tip to tail); batteries; and chargeable product upgrades from the participating manufacturers. The amount does not include repairs and overhauls, extended warranty or subscription services.