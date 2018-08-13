Carb icing brings down Bellanca

The pilot and flight instructor were performing a recurrent training flight in the tailwheel-equipped Bellanca 7ECA.

Both pilots reported that the takeoff roll and acceleration on the 1,900′ grass runway in Lino Lakes, Minnesota, seemed normal.

As the airplane approached the predetermined decision point, they decided to continue the takeoff. The airplane became airborne near the end of the runway, and the wheels contacted vegetation past the departure end.

The airplane slowed, settled into a marshy area, and came to rest inverted.

Post-accident examination of the airplane and engine revealed no mechanical malfunctions or failures that would have precluded normal operation.

Review of the airplane’s performance data indicated that, under the conditions present at the time of the accident, the airplane’s ground run would be about 546′, and the distance to clear a 50-foot obstacle would be about 1,192′.

However, review of carburetor icing probability charts indicated the potential for moderate icing at cruise power and serious icing at descent power.

The flight instructor reported that, during the takeoff roll, the carburetor heat was off. It is likely that carburetor ice accumulated during taxi and run-up before the takeoff, which resulted in a loss of engine power and reduced takeoff performance.

Probable cause: A partial loss of engine power due to the formation of carburetor ice, which resulted in reduced climb capability and impact with vegetation and terrain during takeoff.

NTSB Identification: CEN16LA324

This August 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.