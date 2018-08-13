Okie Derby prepares for takeoff

The 40th Annual Okie Derby, a proficiency air rally for pilots, is scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at Sundance Airport in Oklahoma City.

The International Organization of Women Pilots, The Ninety-Nines, brings pilots together for the derby, testing their aviation skills and raising money for the Wings of the Future Scholarship, which has garnered over $75,000 since its inception.

On rally day, pilots will take off at Sundance Airport, having been provided a predetermined course to fly. That course entails a route beginning at Sundance Airport in west Oklahoma City, and encompasses Bristow and Watonga before heading back to the finish at Sundance.

Each entry predicts their fuel usage during flight and elapsed time to fly the course before they depart.

The pilots are furnished with live GPS trackers from US Fleet Tracking, back as a sponsor of the Derby again this year. The company’s GPS tracking technology makes it possible for officials, as well as spectators, to view all participants during the rally, as it happens.

The entrant who comes closest to their predictions wins the rally and walks away with a trophy, bragging rights, and 50 gallons of aviation fuel sponsored by Sundance Airport.