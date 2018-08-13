Second edition of ‘Practical Guide to the CFI Checkride’ released

The second edition of Gregg Brightwell’s “Practical Guide to the CFI Checkride” clarifies in “plain language” exactly what flight instructor applicants must know and demonstrate during the oral portion of the FAA Practical Exam, eliminating any surprise about examiner expectations, according to officials with ASA.

“Incorporated with the specific task elements from the appropriate Practical Test Standards, the concise information fills the gap between textbook learning and practical application, resulting in better-prepared applicants,” ASA officials said.

Even the most dedicated flight instructor applicant can become overwhelmed with the sheer volume of information that must be mastered. This book will help prioritize this information, consolidating thousands of pages of guidance materials into language that can be understood, remembered, and quickly referenced, ASA officials note.

It also includes the CFI Practical Test Standards (Airplane, Single-Engine) as an Appendix, and space is provided for note taking.

The softcover book is available for $19.95, while the eBook is $14.95. You can get both in a bundle for $24.95.