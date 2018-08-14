Fuel exhaustion leads to 150’s forced landing

The pilot reported that while en-route to his destination airport, he saw a “small area of rain” ahead.

He further reported that he “circled around for a while” waiting for the weather to clear, but during the circling he “ran out of fuel” and the Cessna 150 lost power.

Subsequently, he landed in a corn field near North Conway, N.H, and the airplane nosed over.

The firewall sustained substantial damage.

The pilot did not report any mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s improper fuel management, which resulted in fuel exhaustion, a total loss of engine power, a forced landing, and nose over.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA432

This August 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.