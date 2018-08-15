Aerostar Landing Gear Upgrade Kit now available

Now available at Aircraft Spruce is the Aerostar Landing Gear Upgrade Kit.

The Full Landing Gear Upgrade kit from Marsh Brothers Aviation is for all models of Aerostar aircraft.

This kit is a culmination of all of the Marsh Brothers smaller Aerostar kits, M1004 to M1012. With this one kit, you will save 12 pounds, company officials note.

According to company officials, the lifetime lubricated AeroTough bushings: