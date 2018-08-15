New gaming headset inspired by real-word pilot headsets

Thrustmaster‘s new T.Flight U.S. Air Force Edition Gaming Headset was showcased at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018, inspired by real-world pilot headsets.

The gaming headset, which will be available for pre-order Aug. 16, 2018, prior to its official release on Oct. 31 for $99.99, has also earned the official license of the United States Air Force.

According to company officials, the headset is “an ideal solution for flight sims, aerial combat games, esports and multiplayer games.”

The Gold Standard

Working with the United States Air Force, Thrustmaster created the headset.

“For the USAF, performance is key and Thrustmaster achieves crystal-clear audio fidelity through the use of 50mm analytic drivers with stable frequency response curve,” company officials said in a prepared release. “The result is perfectly balanced bass, mid-range and treble with distortion reduced to less than 1% (e.g. sound pressure level is settled at 116±3dBSPL at 1mW).”

The T.Flight U.S. Air Force Edition Gaming Headset is a “massive departure from every current gaming headset on the market as it is inspired by real-world pilot headsets,” company officials continue. “The frame is constructed of metal while the 1″ ear cushions are ultra-soft with an integrated gel layer, making them perfect for long gaming sessions. It all adds up to the classic look and feel of the actual headsets used by today’s pilots.”

Another feature that copies those found on modern pilot headsets is an external volume control knob on the outside of the ear cup so users can fine-tune their volume. An in-line mic controller with volume and mute controls handles the unidirectional microphone.