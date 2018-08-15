Picture of the Day: Never too old

Marilyn Keith of Chillicothe, Missouri, takes her first GA ride at the young age of 83. When her son Ray Keith of Lake Saint Louis asked if he should drive her home or fly her home in the Cessna 172, there was no hesitation. She has called everybody she knows to talk about her first flight. GA is for all ages and interests, she says.



Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.