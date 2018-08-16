FlightSafety introduces PT6 engine familiarization training for pilots

FlightSafety International has introduced a new PT6 engine familiarization training program for pilots.

“FlightSafety’s new PT6 engine familiarization training will provide pilots who fly PT6-powered turboprop aircraft with the operating fundamentals,” said Daniel MacLellan, Senior Vice President, Operations. “The course includes basic theory, engine to airframe interface, and best practices while operating the engine. It will also be beneficial for pilots who are transitioning from piston powered to turbine powered aircraft.”

The course will be offered in Botucato, Brazil, Montreal, Canada, and at other FlightSafety locations in the near future.

FlightSafety provides advanced, technology-based maintenance training for many Pratt & Whitney Canada engine families, including turboprop, turbofan and turboshaft engines, as well as for auxiliary power units (APUs).

The maintenance training programs offer classroom and hands-on instruction, company officials note.

The training is currently available in Bangalore, India; Brisbane, Australia; Botucatu, Brazil; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas; Haikou, China; Johannesburg, South Africa; Montreal, Canada; Paris-Le Bourget, France; Singapore; Toronto, Canada; West Palm Beach, Florida; and Wichita, Kansas.

FlightSafety has been the authorized training provider for Pratt & Whitney Canada since 2010.

Since then, FlightSafety has delivered close to 14,000 courses for Pratt & Whitney Canada engines and APUs to customers from 126 countries. This includes those taken at Learning Centers around the world and through eLearning and interactive distance learning, company officials note.