McFarlane wins approval for Piper Baggage Door Lock and Seat Spring

BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — McFarlane Aviation Products has received new approvals for nosecone baggage door latch and lock kits for Piper aircraft, as well as seat springs.
McFarlane’s Piper nosecone baggage door latch and lock kits are FAA-PMA direct replacements that comply with AD2009-13-06R1 for PA-23, PA-31, and PA42 aircraft, according to company officials.
Installers can reference the Alternative Method of Compliance (AMOC) #117A-16106-09, company officials add.
McFarlane offers complete hardware and placard kits. Placards come in both black and white versions to contrast any paint scheme, officials note.
The pre-assembled locks with offset cams help prevent installation mistakes, company officials add.
“We really try and think up all possible scenarios to make installation easier for our customers,” said Ben Strahm, McFarlane Aviation Technical Support. “Not only do we strive to produce the highest quality parts, but we also want all the supporting documentation to be clear and easily understood.”
Piper Seat Spring Now Available
Also newly FAA-PMA approved is McFarlane’s seat spring, which replaces the old Piper coil spring/hydraulic style with a smoother operating gas spring, company officials explain.
Part number MC555-692 replaces Piper part numbers 76445-000 and 555-692, which were originally manufactured by P.L. Porter.
